Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSE:EGIF)

Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:EGIF) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, April 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.085 per share on Monday, May 4th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 24th.

Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 1.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years.

Shares of EGIF stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.46. 3,120 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,450. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.60 and its 200-day moving average is $15.26. Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund has a 52 week low of $8.36 and a 52 week high of $18.09.

There is no company description available for Eagle Growth and Income Opportunities Fund.

