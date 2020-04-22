Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Purchased by Middleton & Co Inc MA

Middleton & Co Inc MA raised its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,545 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Middleton & Co Inc MA’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $6,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ECL. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 3.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 297,086 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,298,000 after purchasing an additional 9,782 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its position in Ecolab by 268.5% during the 1st quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 21,802 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,397,000 after buying an additional 15,885 shares during the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 1st quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 1.0% during the first quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 24,859 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,874,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. 75.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ECL. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Ecolab from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $204.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Boenning Scattergood cut Ecolab from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Ecolab from $185.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.50.

In other Ecolab news, CEO Douglas M. Baker, Jr. sold 162,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.44, for a total value of $33,592,536.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 750,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,851,469.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 24,084 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.07, for a total transaction of $4,698,065.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,635,891.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 273,546 shares of company stock valued at $56,033,000. Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ECL traded up $4.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $174.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 985,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,610,709. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $169.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $187.12. Ecolab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.60 and a fifty-two week high of $211.24. The stock has a market cap of $49.84 billion, a PE ratio of 32.79, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.84.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.04). Ecolab had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 20.11%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 16th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 32.30%.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

