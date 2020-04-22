Employers (EIG) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Employers (NYSE:EIG) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 23rd. Analysts expect Employers to post earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter.

Employers (NYSE:EIG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $210.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.91 million. Employers had a net margin of 19.83% and a return on equity of 9.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Employers to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Employers alerts:

Shares of NYSE EIG traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.58. The company had a trading volume of 13,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,692. Employers has a 1 year low of $30.48 and a 1 year high of $45.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.03. The stock has a market cap of $971.67 million, a P/E ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 0.50.

In other Employers news, CEO Douglas D. Dirks sold 36,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.47, for a total value of $1,537,414.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 489,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,791,995.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on EIG shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Employers from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Employers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of Employers from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.33.

About Employers

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries. The company markets its products through independent local, regional, and national agents and brokers; alternative distribution channels comprising its partners; and through national, regional, and local trade groups and associations, as well as directly to customers.

Read More: Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Receive News & Ratings for Employers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Employers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.