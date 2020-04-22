Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Shares Gap Down to $35.51

Shares of Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $33.01, but opened at $35.51. Enphase Energy shares last traded at $38.39, with a volume of 1,846,819 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ENPH shares. Raymond James raised shares of Enphase Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $54.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Enphase Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.17.

The firm has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.60 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The semiconductor company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $210.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.13 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 25.81% and a return on equity of 62.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 127.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Enphase Energy Inc will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP David A. Ranhoff sold 22,325 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.77, for a total value of $1,289,715.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 609,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,226,875.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 7,500 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.31, for a total value of $227,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 291,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,838,456.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,876,631 shares of company stock worth $99,557,704. Company insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hoey Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 113.6% during the 1st quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 1,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Enphase Energy by 95.9% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,075 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,505 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Enphase Energy by 16,445.0% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,309 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 3,289 shares during the period. 55.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enphase Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter that converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

