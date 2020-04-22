Enterprise Financial Services Corp (EFSC) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 12th

Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the bank on Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th.

Enterprise Financial Services has raised its dividend payment by an average of 17.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. Enterprise Financial Services has a payout ratio of 21.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Enterprise Financial Services to earn $3.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.6%.

Shares of EFSC stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.89. The company had a trading volume of 38,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,402. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $734.48 million, a P/E ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.04. Enterprise Financial Services has a one year low of $24.13 and a one year high of $48.81.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $76.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.37 million. Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 24.34%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Enterprise Financial Services will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EFSC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Enterprise Financial Services from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Enterprise Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.50.

In other news, Director John S. Eulich purchased 5,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $45.57 per share, with a total value of $229,034.82. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,503.22. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Scott Richard Goodman sold 825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $37,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 47,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,137,725. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, and savings deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

