Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 496 Shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 670.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 570 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $85,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Auxier Asset Management increased its position in Boeing by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 15,199 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $4,951,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in shares of Boeing by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 200,712 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $65,384,000 after buying an additional 8,482 shares during the period. Bridgeworth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $268,000. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of Boeing by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 5,481 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,785,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, 360 Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000. 67.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Boeing alerts:

BA traded down $1.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $134.89. The stock had a trading volume of 21,915,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,536,660. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $298.30. Boeing Co has a 1 year low of $89.00 and a 1 year high of $391.00. The stock has a market cap of $80.87 billion, a PE ratio of -112.40 and a beta of 1.76.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($3.80). Boeing had a negative return on equity of 70.76% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The firm had revenue of $17.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Boeing Co will post -3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on BA shares. Citigroup downgraded shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Boeing from $367.00 to $187.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Vertical Group cut Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $256.11.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Recommended Story: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.