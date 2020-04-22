Falcon Point Capital LLC Invests $294,000 in CryoPort Inc (NASDAQ:CYRX)

Falcon Point Capital LLC bought a new position in CryoPort Inc (NASDAQ:CYRX) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 17,219 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in CryoPort by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of CryoPort by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 934,287 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $15,280,000 after buying an additional 273,280 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CryoPort by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,348,908 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $38,663,000 after purchasing an additional 396,281 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CryoPort in the 4th quarter worth approximately $177,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of CryoPort during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of CryoPort in a report on Thursday, March 26th. BidaskClub downgraded CryoPort from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of CryoPort in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CryoPort from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of CryoPort in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.25.

CYRX stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.67. The company had a trading volume of 269,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,793. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.44 and a 200 day moving average of $16.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $660.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.72 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 18.86, a quick ratio of 18.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. CryoPort Inc has a fifty-two week low of $12.40 and a fifty-two week high of $25.02.

CryoPort (NASDAQ:CYRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $9.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.20 million. CryoPort had a negative return on equity of 19.08% and a negative net margin of 54.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that CryoPort Inc will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

About CryoPort

CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.

