Fauquier Bankshares (NASDAQ:FBSS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Fauquier Bankshares (NASDAQ:FBSS) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $7.53 million during the quarter. Fauquier Bankshares had a net margin of 18.87% and a return on equity of 10.02%.

NASDAQ:FBSS opened at $12.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.35 million, a PE ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 0.88. Fauquier Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $11.27 and a fifty-two week high of $22.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.12.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Fauquier Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th.

Fauquier Bankshares Company Profile

Fauquier Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Fauquier Bank that provides retail banking services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposits, including interest and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, and savings accounts; and time deposits. Its loan portfolio includes commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, construction and land loans, consumer and student loans, residential real estate loans, and home equity lines of credit.

