First Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FNLC) Short Interest Update

First Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FNLC) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 116,700 shares, a drop of 10.8% from the March 15th total of 130,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.4 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other First Bancorp news, Director Mark N. Rosborough bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.50 per share, for a total transaction of $76,500.00. Company insiders own 8.29% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FNLC. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in First Bancorp by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 197,183 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,961,000 after acquiring an additional 6,259 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,871 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in First Bancorp by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,441 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 87.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,023 shares of the bank’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 5,623 shares during the last quarter. 34.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ FNLC traded up $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.73. The company had a trading volume of 829 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,608. First Bancorp has a one year low of $18.22 and a one year high of $30.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.83 and its 200-day moving average is $26.97. The company has a market cap of $210.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNLC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $17.33 million for the quarter. First Bancorp had a net margin of 27.49% and a return on equity of 12.40%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 10th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.08%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FNLC shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of First Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of First Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th.

First Bancorp Company Profile

The First Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for First National Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to individual and corporate customers. The company offers various deposit products, including demand, NOW, savings, money market, and certificates of deposit accounts.

