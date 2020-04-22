First Choice Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCBP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.16 EPS

First Choice Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCBP) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.16), MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Choice Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.11% and a net margin of 28.40%. The business had revenue of $20.59 million for the quarter.

Shares of First Choice Bancorp stock traded up $0.47 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.01. 144 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,371. The firm has a market cap of $161.56 million, a P/E ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. First Choice Bancorp has a 52-week low of $10.25 and a 52-week high of $27.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.99.

Get First Choice Bancorp alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FCBP. BidaskClub downgraded First Choice Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine upgraded First Choice Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th.

First Choice Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Choice Bank that provides retail, personal, and commercial banking products and services to individuals, families, and small and medium-sized businesses. It offers interest and noninterest-bearing demand deposit, money market and savings accounts, remote deposit products, and time certificates of deposit; and loan products, such as construction and land development, residential real estate, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and small business administration (SBA) and consumer loans, as well as startup funds to entrepreneurs.

Featured Article: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for First Choice Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Choice Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.