First Northwest BanCorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) Short Interest Update

First Northwest BanCorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 84,300 shares, a decline of 8.9% from the March 15th total of 92,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other First Northwest BanCorp news, CEO Matthew Deines bought 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.41 per share, for a total transaction of $36,435.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew P. Deines purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.85 per share, with a total value of $50,550.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 9,539 shares of company stock valued at $136,931. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of First Northwest BanCorp by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 3,017 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Northwest BanCorp by 52.9% during the fourth quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 18,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Northwest BanCorp by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 4,253 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in First Northwest BanCorp by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 31,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 1,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. raised its stake in First Northwest BanCorp by 2.8% during the third quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 40,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.89% of the company’s stock.

FNWB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded First Northwest BanCorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. TheStreet lowered First Northwest BanCorp from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th.

NASDAQ FNWB traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.57. 426 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,711. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.90. The company has a market cap of $104.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 0.83. First Northwest BanCorp has a 1-year low of $8.77 and a 1-year high of $18.25.

First Northwest BanCorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.58 million during the quarter. First Northwest BanCorp had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 5.12%.

First Northwest Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for First Federal Savings and Loan Association of Port Angeles that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations in western Washington, the United States. The company offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, transaction accounts, and certificates of deposit.

