First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,130,000 shares, a decrease of 9.2% from the March 15th total of 12,253,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,980,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.6 days. Approximately 15.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

FSLR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cascend Securities lowered their target price on First Solar from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. BidaskClub raised First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of First Solar in a report on Sunday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on First Solar from $83.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.77.

FSLR traded up $1.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.23. 928,033 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,356,204. First Solar has a fifty-two week low of $28.47 and a fifty-two week high of $69.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.14. The stock has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.39.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by ($0.85). First Solar had a positive return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 3.75%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. First Solar’s quarterly revenue was up 102.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that First Solar will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 23,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.21, for a total value of $1,196,163.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 203,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,437,212.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Georges Antoun sold 8,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total value of $340,819.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,078 shares in the company, valued at $1,450,696.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,389 shares of company stock worth $2,209,971 in the last three months. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of First Solar during the 4th quarter worth about $95,147,000. Robecosam AG lifted its position in shares of First Solar by 155.8% during the 4th quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 550,000 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $30,943,000 after purchasing an additional 335,000 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of First Solar by 465.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 352,711 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $19,738,000 after purchasing an additional 290,361 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of First Solar during the 4th quarter worth about $15,067,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of First Solar by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 999,803 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $55,949,000 after purchasing an additional 267,819 shares during the last quarter. 61.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Components segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity. This segment offers its products to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

