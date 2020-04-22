First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (FTHI) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 21st

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 21st.

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.0% per year over the last three years.

Shares of FTHI traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $17.98. The stock had a trading volume of 150 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,458. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.44. First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF has a 12-month low of $14.67 and a 12-month high of $23.15.

