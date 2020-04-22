First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (FCAL) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 21st

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.095 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 21st.

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF has raised its dividend by an average of 19.4% annually over the last three years.

NASDAQ FCAL traded down $0.16 on Wednesday, hitting $50.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 202 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,609. First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF has a 52-week low of $45.32 and a 52-week high of $55.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.01.

