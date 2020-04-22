First Trust Energy Income & Growth Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:FEN) Declares $0.30 Quarterly Dividend

First Trust Energy Income & Growth Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:FEN) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share on Friday, July 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 22nd.
Shares of FEN stock traded down $0.12 on Wednesday, hitting $10.77. 390,866 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 165,031. First Trust Energy Income & Growth Fund has a twelve month low of $6.03 and a twelve month high of $23.50.
About First Trust Energy Income & Growth Fund
