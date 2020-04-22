First Trust Energy Income & Growth Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:FEN) Declares $0.30 Quarterly Dividend

First Trust Energy Income & Growth Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:FEN) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share on Friday, July 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 22nd.

Shares of FEN stock traded down $0.12 on Wednesday, hitting $10.77. 390,866 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 165,031. First Trust Energy Income & Growth Fund has a twelve month low of $6.03 and a twelve month high of $23.50.

Get First Trust Energy Income & Growth Fund alerts:

About First Trust Energy Income & Growth Fund

First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Energy Income Partners, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector, including companies in the business of transporting, processing, storing, distributing, or marketing natural gas, natural gas liquids (including propane), crude oil, refined petroleum products, coal or electricity, or exploring, developing, managing or producing such commodities or products, or in supplying energy-related products and services.

See Also: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Energy Income & Growth Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Energy Income & Growth Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.