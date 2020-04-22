First Trust Intrmdt Drtn Prfrd & Incm Fd (FPF) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 1st

First Trust Intrmdt Drtn Prfrd & Incm Fd (NYSE:FPF) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be given a dividend of 0.132 per share on Friday, May 15th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 1st.

First Trust Intrmdt Drtn Prfrd & Incm Fd has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.1% annually over the last three years.

Shares of First Trust Intrmdt Drtn Prfrd & Incm Fd stock traded up $0.22 on Wednesday, reaching $19.53. The stock had a trading volume of 3,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,186. First Trust Intrmdt Drtn Prfrd & Incm Fd has a 1 year low of $10.75 and a 1 year high of $24.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.62.

In other First Trust Intrmdt Drtn Prfrd & Incm Fd news, insider Scott T. Fleming purchased 7,500 shares of First Trust Intrmdt Drtn Prfrd & Incm Fd stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.45 per share, with a total value of $115,875.00.

About First Trust Intrmdt Drtn Prfrd & Incm Fd

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Stonebridge Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund will also invest in below investment-grade securities like junk or high-yield securities.

