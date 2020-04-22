First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.10

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 21st.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.2% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NASDAQ LMBS traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $51.46. The company had a trading volume of 8,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,123,374. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 12-month low of $49.52 and a 12-month high of $52.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.87.

