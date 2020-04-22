First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 on April 30th

Posted by on Apr 22nd, 2020

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share on Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 21st.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

NASDAQ:FMB traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.31. The stock had a trading volume of 7,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,442. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.31. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a one year low of $48.96 and a one year high of $57.49.

Read More: What is Depreciation?

Dividend History for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit