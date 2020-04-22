First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 on April 30th

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share on Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 21st.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

NASDAQ:FMB traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.31. The stock had a trading volume of 7,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,442. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.31. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a one year low of $48.96 and a one year high of $57.49.

