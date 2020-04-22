First Trust New Opprtnts MLP & Engy Fd (NYSE:FPL) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04

First Trust New Opprtnts MLP & Engy Fd (NYSE:FPL) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.0375 per share by the investment management company on Monday, June 15th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 1st.

First Trust New Opprtnts MLP & Engy Fd has decreased its dividend by an average of 10.6% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:FPL traded up $0.18 on Wednesday, hitting $4.16. The stock had a trading volume of 353,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,344. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.81. First Trust New Opprtnts MLP & Engy Fd has a twelve month low of $2.60 and a twelve month high of $10.00.

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the energy and utilities sectors.

