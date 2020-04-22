First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) Position Raised by Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) by 9.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 316,452 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,456 shares during the quarter. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF accounts for about 4.0% of Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC owned 0.12% of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF worth $5,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG increased its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,409,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289,394 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,937,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,300,000 after purchasing an additional 855,470 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 56.2% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,066,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,479,000 after purchasing an additional 743,893 shares in the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 816.8% during the fourth quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 699,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,039,000 after buying an additional 623,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,568,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA FPE traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $17.66. 1,562,074 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,457,253. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 12 month low of $10.40 and a 12 month high of $20.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.36.

