First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF (FCVT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on April 30th

Posted by on Apr 22nd, 2020

First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF (NASDAQ:FCVT) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 21st.

First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 8.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of NASDAQ:FCVT traded up $0.27 on Wednesday, hitting $30.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,125. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.00. First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $24.20 and a 1 year high of $35.72.

Dividend History for First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF (NASDAQ:FCVT)

