Focus Financial Partners Inc (NASDAQ:FOCS) Short Interest Down 8.1% in March

Focus Financial Partners Inc (NASDAQ:FOCS) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,800,000 shares, a decrease of 8.1% from the March 15th total of 3,047,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 360,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.8 days. Currently, 10.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Focus Financial Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Focus Financial Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 153.9% in the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners in the 4th quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FOCS traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.42. 120,475 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 340,901. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.76 and a 200 day moving average of $25.58. Focus Financial Partners has a 12-month low of $12.17 and a 12-month high of $39.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.64.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.20. Focus Financial Partners had a negative net margin of 1.06% and a positive return on equity of 20.66%. The firm had revenue of $340.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $321.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Focus Financial Partners will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Focus Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Focus Financial Partners from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Citigroup lowered Focus Financial Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Focus Financial Partners from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Focus Financial Partners from $46.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Focus Financial Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.50.

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily high net worth individuals and families. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services. The company also offers recordkeeping and administration services.

