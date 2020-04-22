Fortis Inc (NYSE:FTS) Shares Sold by Concorde Asset Management LLC

Concorde Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Fortis Inc (NYSE:FTS) by 50.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 29,000 shares during the quarter. Fortis accounts for 1.2% of Concorde Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Concorde Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fortis were worth $1,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FTS. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fortis by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 40,042 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 8,307 shares during the last quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB bought a new stake in shares of Fortis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,709,000. Addison Capital Co lifted its holdings in shares of Fortis by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 40,583 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortis by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 966,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,839,000 after purchasing an additional 198,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Community Financial Services Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fortis by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC now owns 108,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,167,000 after purchasing an additional 4,367 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FTS traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.21. The company had a trading volume of 535,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 608,255. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $17.67 billion, a PE ratio of 17.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.75. Fortis Inc has a 1-year low of $28.59 and a 1-year high of $44.72.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Fortis had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 13.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Fortis Inc will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $0.3593 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. Fortis’s payout ratio is 75.00%.

FTS has been the topic of several analyst reports. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform overweight” rating on shares of Fortis in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Bank of America cut Fortis from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Fortis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Fortis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Fortis from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.14.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 425,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 97,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,377 MW (MW), including 57 MW of solar capacity.

