Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) Shares Gap Down to $7.41

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.32, but opened at $7.41. Freeport-McMoRan shares last traded at $7.61, with a volume of 14,257,499 shares changing hands.

FCX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. CIBC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $13.30 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $13.50 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Freeport-McMoRan currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.46.

The firm has a market capitalization of $11.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.66 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.50.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a positive return on equity of 0.18% and a negative net margin of 1.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, Director John Joseph Stephens bought 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.29 per share, with a total value of $508,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,625.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FCX. Ruffer LLP grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1,425.9% during the fourth quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 16,724,976 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $219,628,000 after purchasing an additional 15,628,927 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 2,427.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,153,339 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $80,731,000 after purchasing an additional 5,909,921 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 325.1% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,531,976 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $72,579,000 after purchasing an additional 4,230,772 shares during the last quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter worth about $43,697,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,814,294 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $168,123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,149,466 shares during the last quarter. 72.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines; South America Mining; Indonesia Mining; Molybdenum Mines; Rod and Refining; Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining; and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations.

