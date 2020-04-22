Friedman Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.02

Friedman Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share on Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 23rd.

Friedman Industries has increased its dividend by an average of 26.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years.

Shares of FRD opened at $4.17 on Wednesday. Friedman Industries has a one year low of $3.72 and a one year high of $7.93.

Friedman Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $28.15 million during the quarter.

In other Friedman Industries news, CEO Mike J. Taylor purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.60 per share, for a total transaction of $28,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $56,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders bought 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $135,100.

About Friedman Industries

Friedman Industries, Incorporated engages in steel processing, pipe manufacturing and processing, and steel and pipe distribution activities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Coil Products and Tubular Products. The Coil Products segment processes hot-roll coils into sheet and plate, as well as customer-owned coils on a fee basis; and sells these products on a wholesale basis.

