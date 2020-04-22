G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) Short Interest Update

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,280,000 shares, a drop of 11.1% from the March 15th total of 7,061,200 shares. Currently, 14.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,060,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.9 days.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen cut G-III Apparel Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine lowered G-III Apparel Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $40.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $22.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $28.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.91.

In related news, Director Thomas Brosig acquired 8,000 shares of G-III Apparel Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.06 per share, for a total transaction of $48,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,173.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Morris Goldfarb bought 30,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.43 per share, for a total transaction of $228,465.07. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,236,875 shares in the company, valued at $24,049,981.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 58,949 shares of company stock valued at $409,053. 8.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in G-III Apparel Group in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 69.3% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,115 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,276 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 922 shares during the period. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc acquired a new position in G-III Apparel Group in the fourth quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in G-III Apparel Group in the fourth quarter valued at $234,000. 99.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GIII stock traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.21. 1,172,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,639,460. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $436.89 million, a PE ratio of 2.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.32. G-III Apparel Group has a 1-year low of $2.96 and a 1-year high of $43.98.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The textile maker reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $754.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $799.07 million. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that G-III Apparel Group will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

