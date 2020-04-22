Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $6.39

Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.39 and traded as high as $6.61. Gabelli Utility Trust shares last traded at $6.43, with a volume of 139,800 shares trading hands.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.38 and a 200-day moving average of $7.39.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.12%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GUT. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Gabelli Utility Trust by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 71,306 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 2,585 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Gabelli Utility Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gabelli Utility Trust by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 25,469 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 4,714 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gabelli Utility Trust during the fourth quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in Gabelli Utility Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $299,000.

About Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT)

The Gabelli Utility Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It makes its investments in stocks of companies providing products, services, or equipment for the generation or distribution of electricity, gas, water, telecommunications services, and infrastructure operations.

