Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,090,000 shares, a drop of 5.1% from the March 15th total of 5,364,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 223,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 22.8 days. Currently, 12.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GALT. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 671,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after buying an additional 114,993 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 544,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after acquiring an additional 74,017 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Galectin Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $157,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Galectin Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Galectin Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Institutional investors own 17.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Galectin Therapeutics alerts:

GALT stock traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $1.82. 13,389 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 204,781. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.89 and a 200-day moving average of $2.83. Galectin Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.50 and a twelve month high of $4.98. The firm has a market cap of $101.80 million, a PE ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 2.52.

Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.06). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Galectin Therapeutics will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GALT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Galectin Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective (down from $8.00) on shares of Galectin Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Galectin Therapeutics from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Galectin Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th.

About Galectin Therapeutics

Galectin Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of therapies for fibrotic, skin, and cancer diseases. The company's lead product candidate includes GR-MD-02 galectin-3 inhibitor, a galactoarabino-rhamnogalacturonan polysaccharide polymer that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of liver fibrosis associated with fatty liver disease and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis cirrhosis, as well as for the treatment of cancer.

Featured Article: How does inflation affect different investments?



Receive News & Ratings for Galectin Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galectin Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.