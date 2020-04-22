General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Sold by Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA

Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA lessened its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 13.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,920 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,285 shares during the period. General Dynamics makes up about 1.9% of Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in General Dynamics by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 263 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GD traded up $1.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $133.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 123,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,885,691. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $136.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.63. General Dynamics Co. has a one year low of $100.55 and a one year high of $193.76. The company has a market cap of $39.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.18.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aerospace company reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.07. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 26.70%. The business had revenue of $10.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, March 4th that permits the company to buyback 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the aerospace company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. This is a positive change from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 36.73%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $146.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of General Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Argus raised shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.00.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

