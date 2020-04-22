General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Gap Down to $21.24

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $21.21, but opened at $21.24. General Motors shares last traded at $21.21, with a volume of 4,214,509 shares trading hands.

GM has been the subject of several research reports. Benchmark started coverage on General Motors in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Cfra cut General Motors to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on General Motors from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on General Motors from $68.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. General Motors presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.47.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.98 billion, a PE ratio of 4.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.50.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $30.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.76 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 4.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that General Motors will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Matthew Tsien purchased 22,400 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.97 per share, for a total transaction of $514,528.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,234 shares in the company, valued at $1,429,514.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in General Motors during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its holdings in General Motors by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 135,561 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,817,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in General Motors by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 320,122 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,652,000 after purchasing an additional 34,712 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in General Motors by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 134,336 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,791,000 after acquiring an additional 5,850 shares during the period. 77.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

