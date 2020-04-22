Genprex (NASDAQ:GNPX) Research Coverage Started at Alliance Global Partners

Investment analysts at Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of Genprex (NASDAQ:GNPX) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Genprex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd.
Shares of GNPX stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.36. 5,080,554 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,263,168. Genprex has a 52 week low of $0.23 and a 52 week high of $7.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.31 million, a P/E ratio of -3.11 and a beta of -0.87.
About Genprex
Genprex, Inc operates as a clinical-stage gene therapy company. It engages in developing a new approach for treating cancer based on its novel proprietary technology platform, including initial product candidate, Oncoprex immunogene therapy. Oncoprex, which has a multimodal mechanism of action whereby it interrupts cell signaling pathways that cause replication and proliferation of cancer cells, re-establishes pathways for apoptosis in cancer cells, and modulates the immune response against cancer cells.
Read More: How to identify percentage decliners
Receive News & Ratings for Genprex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genprex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.