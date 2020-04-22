Genprex (NASDAQ:GNPX) Research Coverage Started at Alliance Global Partners

Investment analysts at Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of Genprex (NASDAQ:GNPX) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Genprex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd.

Shares of GNPX stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.36. 5,080,554 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,263,168. Genprex has a 52 week low of $0.23 and a 52 week high of $7.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.31 million, a P/E ratio of -3.11 and a beta of -0.87.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Genprex stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Genprex Inc (NASDAQ:GNPX) by 192.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 200,709 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 132,121 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.72% of Genprex worth $64,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 2.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genprex, Inc operates as a clinical-stage gene therapy company. It engages in developing a new approach for treating cancer based on its novel proprietary technology platform, including initial product candidate, Oncoprex immunogene therapy. Oncoprex, which has a multimodal mechanism of action whereby it interrupts cell signaling pathways that cause replication and proliferation of cancer cells, re-establishes pathways for apoptosis in cancer cells, and modulates the immune response against cancer cells.

