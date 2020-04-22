Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Short Interest Update

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,640,000 shares, a decline of 11.1% from the March 15th total of 26,584,200 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 20,150,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Several research firms have issued reports on GILD. Barclays began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, April 13th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, March 30th. TheStreet raised Gilead Sciences from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Raymond James lowered Gilead Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.81.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

NASDAQ:GILD traded up $2.78 on Wednesday, hitting $81.31. The stock had a trading volume of 13,883,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,607,028. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.10. The stock has a market cap of $101.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 0.68. Gilead Sciences has a 1 year low of $60.89 and a 1 year high of $85.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.01.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.37). Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 23.99% and a return on equity of 35.49%. The firm had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.30%.

In other news, Director John Francis Cogan sold 2,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.97, for a total transaction of $188,141.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,465,575.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total value of $340,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,024,264.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,234 shares of company stock valued at $5,667,854 over the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth $10,711,000. Colony Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 4.8% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 66,536 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,217,000 after acquiring an additional 3,018 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,436,740 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $154,441,000 after buying an additional 556,936 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 232.7% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 18,224 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after buying an additional 12,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 100,929 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,397,000 after buying an additional 4,083 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

Read More: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.