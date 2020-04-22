Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Stake Boosted by Cornerstone Advisors Inc.

Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 110.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,040 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,737 shares during the quarter. Gilead Sciences accounts for about 0.1% of Cornerstone Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Cornerstone Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 63.3% in the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 351 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

In other Gilead Sciences news, Director Olsen Per Wold sold 20,282 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $1,399,458.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 119,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,250,606. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gayle E. Wilson sold 21,720 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.72, for a total value of $1,470,878.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 148,502 shares in the company, valued at $10,056,555.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 80,234 shares of company stock worth $5,667,854 over the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GILD. BidaskClub raised Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. TheStreet raised Gilead Sciences from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Gilead Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $78.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, March 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Gilead Sciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.81.

Shares of GILD traded up $2.78 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.31. 13,951,531 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,287,313. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.89 and a 12-month high of $85.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $101.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.31, a P/E/G ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 0.68.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.37). Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 23.99% and a return on equity of 35.49%. The company had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.30%.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

Featured Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.