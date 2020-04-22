Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) Plans $0.13 Monthly Dividend

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 14th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 24th will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 23rd.

Gladstone Commercial has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.0% per year over the last three years. Gladstone Commercial has a dividend payout ratio of -789.5% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Gladstone Commercial to earn $1.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 90.9%.

NASDAQ GOOD opened at $13.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $473.80 million, a PE ratio of -86.06 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 7.90, a quick ratio of 7.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. Gladstone Commercial has a twelve month low of $7.59 and a twelve month high of $23.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.25.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.58). Gladstone Commercial had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 8.35%. The firm had revenue of $29.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.79 million. Research analysts predict that Gladstone Commercial will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gladstone Commercial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered Gladstone Commercial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. BidaskClub raised Gladstone Commercial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 28th. B. Riley raised Gladstone Commercial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $22.50 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Gladstone Commercial from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.67.

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through April 2019, Gladstone Commercial has paid 172 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

