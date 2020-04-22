Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 14th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 24th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 23rd.

Gladstone Investment has raised its dividend by an average of 0.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 7 years. Gladstone Investment has a dividend payout ratio of 103.7% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Gladstone Investment to earn $0.83 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 101.2%.

Get Gladstone Investment alerts:

NASDAQ:GAIN opened at $9.69 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.40. The company has a market capitalization of $322.89 million, a PE ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 1.19. Gladstone Investment has a 1-year low of $6.43 and a 1-year high of $15.34.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The investment management company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). Gladstone Investment had a net margin of 49.63% and a return on equity of 7.16%. The firm had revenue of $16.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.08 million. As a group, analysts expect that Gladstone Investment will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President David A. R. Dullum bought 10,000 shares of Gladstone Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.49 per share, with a total value of $104,900.00. Following the acquisition, the president now owns 110,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,163,508.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President David A. R. Dullum bought 8,000 shares of Gladstone Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.96 per share, with a total value of $63,680.00. Insiders bought a total of 26,500 shares of company stock worth $234,735 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on GAIN shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Gladstone Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Wedbush cut shares of Gladstone Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $13.75 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. National Securities started coverage on shares of Gladstone Investment in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gladstone Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Gladstone Investment from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.17.

About Gladstone Investment

Gladstone Investment Corporation is a private equity fund specializing in lower middle market, acquisitions, mature stage, buyouts; recapitalizations; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.