Golden Ocean Group Ltd (NASDAQ:GOGL) Short Interest Down 5.2% in March

Golden Ocean Group Ltd (NASDAQ:GOGL) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 881,300 shares, a decrease of 5.2% from the March 15th total of 929,500 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 342,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

A number of brokerages have commented on GOGL. Fearnley Fonds lowered Golden Ocean Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. BidaskClub raised Golden Ocean Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. ValuEngine cut Golden Ocean Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Pareto Securities upgraded Golden Ocean Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 165,705 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $962,000 after acquiring an additional 4,637 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Golden Ocean Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Golden Ocean Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $120,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Golden Ocean Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Golden Ocean Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Institutional investors own 18.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOGL stock traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $3.44. 211,886 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 327,568. The company has a market cap of $492.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.28 and a 200-day moving average of $4.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Golden Ocean Group has a one year low of $2.52 and a one year high of $6.92.

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The shipping company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.03). Golden Ocean Group had a return on equity of 3.37% and a net margin of 5.27%. The company had revenue of $244.67 million for the quarter.

About Golden Ocean Group

Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, engages in the transportation of bulk commodities worldwide. It owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels, including Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels in the spot and time charter markets. The company transports bulk commodities, such as ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers.

