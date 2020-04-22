GoPro Inc (NASDAQ:GPRO) Short Interest Down 8.7% in March

GoPro Inc (NASDAQ:GPRO) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,740,000 shares, a decrease of 8.7% from the March 15th total of 28,189,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,290,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.9 days. Approximately 21.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of GPRO traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.77. 1,757,691 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,913,843. The company has a market cap of $443.03 million, a PE ratio of -25.18 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.81 and its 200-day moving average is $3.81. GoPro has a 52 week low of $2.00 and a 52 week high of $7.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.64.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $528.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $565.94 million. GoPro had a positive return on equity of 2.11% and a negative net margin of 1.23%. The business’s revenue was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that GoPro will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GPRO. Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of GoPro in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on GoPro from $3.50 to $2.20 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. BidaskClub lowered GoPro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered GoPro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered GoPro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $4.45.

In related news, Director James Lanzone purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.81 per share, for a total transaction of $95,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,311.55. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 22.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPRO. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in GoPro in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of GoPro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GoPro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in GoPro by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 2,948 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in GoPro in the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Institutional investors own 49.84% of the company’s stock.

About GoPro

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, drones, and mountable and wearable accessories in the United States and internationally. The company offers HERO7, a cloud-connected line of camera; Fusion, a waterproof spherical camera; GoPro Plus, a cloud-based storage solution that enables subscribers to access, edit, and share content; Quik, a mobile editing app, as well as desktop app for editing options for power users; GoPro App, a mobile app that allows users to preview and play back photos and videos, control GoPro cameras, and share content; and Karma Grip, a handheld or body-mountable camera stabilizer that capture zero-shake smooth video.

