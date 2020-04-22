Greystone Logistics (OTCMKTS:GLGI) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.43

Greystone Logistics Inc (OTCMKTS:GLGI)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.43 and traded as high as $0.77. Greystone Logistics shares last traded at $0.73, with a volume of 34,806 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.46.

Greystone Logistics (OTCMKTS:GLGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Greystone Logistics had a return on equity of 75.41% and a net margin of 4.47%. The firm had revenue of $19.50 million during the quarter.

Greystone Logistics, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets plastic pallets and pelletized recycled plastic resin. It offers rackable, can, nestable, display, monoblock, half-barrel and slim keg stackable, drum, and mid duty pallets. The company also offers tolling services. It sells its pallets directly, as well as through a network of independent contractor distributors.

