Guaranty Federal Bancshares (NASDAQ:GFED) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $22.71

Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GFED)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $22.71 and traded as low as $13.78. Guaranty Federal Bancshares shares last traded at $13.91, with a volume of 14,200 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on GFED shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Guaranty Federal Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, TheStreet cut Guaranty Federal Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.83 million, a P/E ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.12 and a 200-day moving average of $22.65.

Guaranty Federal Bancshares (NASDAQ:GFED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.03). Guaranty Federal Bancshares had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 11.25%. The company had revenue of $9.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.10 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 6th. Guaranty Federal Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.44%.

In other news, Director John F. Griesemer acquired 5,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.40 per share, for a total transaction of $82,164.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John F. Griesemer bought 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.89 per share, for a total transaction of $131,395.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 11,175 shares of company stock worth $223,759 in the last three months. Company insiders own 29.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GFED. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 46,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 7,328 shares in the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 105,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,647,000 after purchasing an additional 5,050 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Guaranty Federal Bancshares by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Guaranty Federal Bancshares by 69.9% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.90% of the company’s stock.

About Guaranty Federal Bancshares (NASDAQ:GFED)

Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank that provides a range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers in southwest Missouri. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, fixed-term certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as demand deposits and NOW accounts.

