HedgeTrade Hits 24 Hour Volume of $543,934.00 (HEDG)

HedgeTrade (CURRENCY:HEDG) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 22nd. Over the last week, HedgeTrade has traded up 12.1% against the dollar. HedgeTrade has a market cap of $551.45 million and approximately $543,934.00 worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HedgeTrade token can now be bought for about $1.91 or 0.00026918 BTC on major exchanges including CoinTiger and Hotbit.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00007290 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001530 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00004103 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded up 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0917 or 0.00001290 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0869 or 0.00001223 BTC.

Dropil (DROP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000451 BTC.

Blitzcash (BLITZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002100 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001845 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00052626 BTC.

HedgeTrade Profile

HedgeTrade (CRYPTO:HEDG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 10th, 2015. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 288,208,798 tokens. HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @HedgeCoinDev . The official website for HedgeTrade is hedgetrade.com

Buying and Selling HedgeTrade

HedgeTrade can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and CoinTiger. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HedgeTrade directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HedgeTrade should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HedgeTrade using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

