Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) Short Interest Update

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 861,400 shares, a decrease of 8.4% from the March 15th total of 940,000 shares. Approximately 2.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 117,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.3 days.

Shares of HLIO traded up $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 150,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,818. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.81. Helios Technologies has a twelve month low of $29.03 and a twelve month high of $53.60. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $125.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.60 million. Helios Technologies had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 10.87%. The company’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Helios Technologies will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, April 5th were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.81%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HLIO. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its holdings in Helios Technologies by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 915,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,324,000 after acquiring an additional 20,500 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Helios Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $27,999,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Helios Technologies by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 605,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,985,000 after acquiring an additional 19,787 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Helios Technologies by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 414,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,177,000 after buying an additional 9,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Helios Technologies by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 180,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,367,000 after buying an additional 5,069 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HLIO shares. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on shares of Helios Technologies from $45.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, March 27th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Helios Technologies from $49.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Helios Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Helios Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Sidoti boosted their target price on shares of Helios Technologies from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. Helios Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.00.

Helios Technologies Company Profile

Helios Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets. The company operates through two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers screw-in hydraulic cartridge valves, electro-hydraulics, manifolds, and integrated package solutions for the industrial and mobile hydraulics markets; quick release hydraulic coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic, pneumatic, electronic, and instrumentation solutions to a range of industries, including agriculture, industrial, mining, and material handling.

