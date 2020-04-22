HENNES & MAURIT/ADR (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) Receives $4.25 Consensus PT from Analysts

HENNES & MAURIT/ADR (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.25.
HNNMY has been the subject of several research reports. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating on shares of HENNES & MAURIT/ADR in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of HENNES & MAURIT/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of HENNES & MAURIT/ADR from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of HENNES & MAURIT/ADR in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of HENNES & MAURIT/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company.
HNNMY traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.54. The company had a trading volume of 127,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,496. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $21.68 billion, a PE ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 1.35. HENNES & MAURIT/ADR has a twelve month low of $1.88 and a twelve month high of $4.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.68.
The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.068 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th.
HENNES & MAURIT/ADR Company Profile
H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) provides clothing, accessories, footwear, and cosmetics for women, men, teenagers, children, and babies worldwide. It offers sportswear, underwear, shoes, bags, beauty products, stationery, ready-to-wear, jeans, home textiles, and homeware; and interior products for living rooms, kitchens, bedrooms, bathrooms, and kids' rooms.
