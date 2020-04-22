HENNES & MAURIT/ADR (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) Receives $4.25 Consensus PT from Analysts

HENNES & MAURIT/ADR (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.25.

HNNMY has been the subject of several research reports. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating on shares of HENNES & MAURIT/ADR in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of HENNES & MAURIT/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of HENNES & MAURIT/ADR from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of HENNES & MAURIT/ADR in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of HENNES & MAURIT/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company.

HNNMY traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.54. The company had a trading volume of 127,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,496. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $21.68 billion, a PE ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 1.35. HENNES & MAURIT/ADR has a twelve month low of $1.88 and a twelve month high of $4.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.68.

HENNES & MAURIT/ADR (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. HENNES & MAURIT/ADR had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 26.51%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that HENNES & MAURIT/ADR will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.068 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th.

HENNES & MAURIT/ADR Company Profile

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) provides clothing, accessories, footwear, and cosmetics for women, men, teenagers, children, and babies worldwide. It offers sportswear, underwear, shoes, bags, beauty products, stationery, ready-to-wear, jeans, home textiles, and homeware; and interior products for living rooms, kitchens, bedrooms, bathrooms, and kids' rooms.

