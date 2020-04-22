Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) Shares Sold by Liberty One Investment Management LLC

Liberty One Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) by 1.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $1,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rodgers Brothers Inc. increased its position in Hershey by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 11,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,754,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Coho Partners Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Hershey by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 2,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Hershey by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Hershey by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, STA Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hershey by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. 53.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hershey alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HSY shares. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on Hershey from $155.00 to $154.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Hershey from $152.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Hershey in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on shares of Hershey in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.11.

In other news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 2,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $450,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,488,775. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.37, for a total value of $49,402.39. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,270,089.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 15,416 shares of company stock valued at $2,388,786 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 29.39% of the company’s stock.

HSY stock traded up $1.66 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $143.28. 1,289,704 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,223,709. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $139.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.48. Hershey Co has a 52-week low of $109.88 and a 52-week high of $162.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.33 billion, a PE ratio of 26.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.21.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.04. Hershey had a return on equity of 73.68% and a net margin of 14.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hershey Co will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

See Also: What is a stock split?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY).

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.