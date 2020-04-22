H&R Real Estate Investment Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (TSE:HR)

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, April 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 27th will be given a dividend of 0.115 per share on Monday, May 4th. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 24th.

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported C$0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.43 by C$0.11. The business had revenue of C$282.22 million for the quarter.

