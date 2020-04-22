Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN) Short Interest Down 11.1% in March

Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,110,000 shares, a decrease of 11.1% from the March 15th total of 3,496,400 shares. Approximately 10.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 265,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.7 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HDSN. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC raised its position in Hudson Technologies by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 4,161,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,068,000 after acquiring an additional 197,700 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in Hudson Technologies by 94.6% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 111,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 54,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Hudson Technologies by 201.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 56,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 37,571 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HDSN. Zacks Investment Research raised Hudson Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Hudson Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd.

Shares of Hudson Technologies stock remained flat at $$0.84 on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 37,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,175. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.89 million, a PE ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.74. Hudson Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.30 and a 52 week high of $2.20.

Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.13). Hudson Technologies had a negative net margin of 16.01% and a negative return on equity of 43.69%. The company had revenue of $25.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.00 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hudson Technologies will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

About Hudson Technologies

Hudson Technologies Inc operates as a refrigerant services company in the United States and internationally. It sells reclaimed and virgin refrigerants, and industrial gases; provides refrigerant management services, such as reclamation of refrigerants and laboratory testing, as well as re-usable cylinder refurbishment and hydrostatic testing services.

