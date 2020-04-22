Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) Shares Bought by Railway Pension Investments Ltd

Railway Pension Investments Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 95,903 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd owned approximately 0.07% of Humana worth $30,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HUM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Humana during the 4th quarter valued at about $477,049,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Humana by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,829,472 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,869,658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033,910 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Humana by 257.4% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,168,090 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $428,129,000 after purchasing an additional 841,298 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Humana by 136.6% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,370,432 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $350,758,000 after purchasing an additional 791,163 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Humana by 1,216.6% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 685,265 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $175,201,000 after purchasing an additional 633,216 shares during the period. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HUM traded up $8.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $367.17. The stock had a trading volume of 1,072,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,551,550. The company has a market capitalization of $48.53 billion, a PE ratio of 18.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $316.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $330.35. Humana Inc has a 1 year low of $208.25 and a 1 year high of $384.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.08. Humana had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 4.17%. The firm had revenue of $16.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Humana Inc will post 18.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. This is an increase from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.99%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on HUM shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Humana from $343.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $425.00 target price on shares of Humana in a report on Monday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Humana from $437.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Humana in a report on Sunday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $396.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $379.94.

In related news, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 5,800 shares of Humana stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.19, for a total transaction of $1,485,902.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

