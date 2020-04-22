HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) Shares Gap Down to $15.17

Shares of HUYA Inc – (NYSE:HUYA) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.52, but opened at $15.17. HUYA shares last traded at $15.43, with a volume of 76,286 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts recently commented on HUYA shares. ValuEngine downgraded HUYA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Citigroup raised HUYA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $24.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded HUYA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. China Renaissance Securities raised HUYA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on HUYA from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.31.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.42. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.24 and a beta of 1.17.

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 16th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.94. HUYA had a return on equity of 6.03% and a net margin of 5.58%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 64.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that HUYA Inc – will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of HUYA in the third quarter valued at approximately $499,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in HUYA by 179.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 27,813 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in HUYA by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 83,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after acquiring an additional 5,792 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in HUYA by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 653,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,757,000 after acquiring an additional 76,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in HUYA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,000. 27.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HUYA Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company also provides advertising and online game-related services. As of December 31, 2017, its live streaming content covered approximately 2,600 games, including mobile, PC, and console games.

