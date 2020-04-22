HyreCar Inc (NASDAQ:HYRE) Short Interest Update

HyreCar Inc (NASDAQ:HYRE) saw a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,290,000 shares, a drop of 10.6% from the March 15th total of 1,442,800 shares. Currently, 9.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 231,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.6 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HYRE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in HyreCar by 300.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 46,166 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC grew its position in HyreCar by 112.1% during the fourth quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 123,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 65,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lynrock Lake LP grew its position in HyreCar by 84.0% during the fourth quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 1,428,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,758,000 after buying an additional 652,292 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.31% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered HyreCar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.20.

Shares of HYRE stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $1.45. 3,069 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 255,744. The stock has a market cap of $24.21 million, a PE ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 1.99. HyreCar has a one year low of $0.88 and a one year high of $5.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.48.

HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.12). HyreCar had a negative net margin of 76.96% and a negative return on equity of 130.31%. The business had revenue of $4.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that HyreCar will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

HyreCar Company Profile

HyreCar Inc operates a Web-based car-sharing marketplace in the United States. Its marketplace allows car owners to rent their idle cars to ride-sharing service drivers, such as Uber and Lyft drivers. The company has a strategic partnership with PassTime to deliver dealer-focused vehicle tracking and inventory management solution.

