Ink Protocol Reaches Market Capitalization of $101,457.52 (XNK)

Ink Protocol (CURRENCY:XNK) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 22nd. Ink Protocol has a total market cap of $101,457.52 and approximately $583.00 worth of Ink Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ink Protocol has traded 60.1% lower against the dollar. One Ink Protocol token can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges including Bancor Network, Bibox, IDEX and COSS.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002643 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014072 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $192.16 or 0.02703301 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.68 or 0.00220607 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00059432 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00051436 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000763 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000183 BTC.

About Ink Protocol

Ink Protocol launched on November 15th, 2017. Ink Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 388,234,006 tokens. Ink Protocol’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound . The Reddit community for Ink Protocol is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ink Protocol’s official website is paywithink.com . Ink Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation

Ink Protocol Token Trading

Ink Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, CoinBene, COSS, Bancor Network and Bibox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ink Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ink Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

