Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:INO.UN) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $6.74

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:INO.UN)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.74 and traded as high as $7.50. Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at $7.29, with a volume of 200,528 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have commented on INO.UN shares. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$11.25 to C$9.00 in a research report on Monday, April 13th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$11.50 to C$9.75 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

Get Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$6.69 and its 200 day moving average price is C$9.75. The firm has a market cap of $195.74 million and a P/E ratio of 5.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.79, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been created for the purpose of acquiring and owning office properties primarily located in France and Germany but also opportunistically in other European countries where assets meet the REIT's investment criteria.

Featured Article: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.